01 September 2023

Deadline deals and Ricky Gervais plays hide-and-seek – Friday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
01 September 2023

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 1.

Football

Another busy transfer deadline day.

Ange Postecoglou made light of his Robbie Williams-inspired terrace song.

Birthday wishes.

Ricky Gervais set up a game of hide and seek.

Karen Bardsley was – mostly – happy to be home.

Liverpool turned the clock back.

Formula One

Does a retweet mean yes?

Happy birthday Carlos Sainz.

George Russell had the floor.

New helmet for Max Verstappen.

Haas took in some Milan sights.

Golf

Robert MacIntyre enjoyed a lucky break.

But Edoardo Molinari wasn’t as fortunate.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Liverpool turn down incredible £150m offer for Mohamed Salah from Saudi side Al-Ittihad

football

Town comes to standstill for funeral of brother and sister who died in Co Tipperary crash

news

Video of police fatally shooting pregnant black woman to be released

world news