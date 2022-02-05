Declan Rice keeps celebration promise – Saturday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 5.
Football
Declan Rice is a man of his word.
CR7 celebrated his birthday.
Micah Richards joined the Kiddy fans.
Michail Antonio hailed Kidderminster.
Cricket
Justin Langer resigned as Australia coach.
Virat Kohli practised.
MMA
Conor McGregor had a family photo in the garden.
Rugby Union
Sonny Bill watched the rugby.
Winter Olympics
What a shot!
Ireland luger Elsa Desmond was proud.
Disappointment in Beijing.
Formula One
Lewis Hamilton had a message.
DC was back behind the wheel.
Max Verstappen was working out.
A personalised pancake day for Nicholas Latifi.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox