09 December 2021

Defending champion Mark Selby into fourth round at Scottish Open

By NewsChain Sport
09 December 2021

Defending champion Mark Selby advanced to the last 16 at the Scottish Open with a 4-2 victory over Xiao Guodong in Llandudno.

The world number one was 3-0 ahead before Xiao made the most of multiple Selby errors to claim the next two frames.

However, Selby regained his composure to seal the sixth and set up a meeting with Anthony McGill, who bested Jimmy Robertson 4-3.

Ronnie O’Sullivan booked his last-16 place with a thrilling 4-3 victory over Liang Wenbo.

After falling 2-1 behind, O’Sullivan fought back with breaks of 95 and 131 to take a 3-2 lead, before Liang produced a 128 break to draw things level again.

Liang then had the first chance in the seventh frame but was unable to sustain things and O’Sullivan subsequently claimed victory with a break of 90.

That was after O’Sullivan’s comments from the previous day telling young children not to take up snooker were labelled a “disgrace” by John Higgins, who won his second-round match against Noppon Saengkham 4-1.

Others securing last-16 spots were Jamie Jones – who will face O’Sullivan in the next round – Stephen Maguire, Fergal O’Brien, Ben Woollaston and Luca Brecel.

As well as Higgins’s victory, the second-round action earlier on Wednesday included Judd Trump beating Craig Steadman 4-0, Shaun Murphy exiting with a 4-2 loss to China’s Li Hang, and Yan Bingtao being beaten 4-1 by Hammad Miah.

