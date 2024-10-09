09 October 2024

Defending World Grand Prix champion Luke Humphries marches on in Leicester

By NewsChain Sport
Luke Humphries remains on course to defend his World Grand Prix title after easing into the quarter-finals with victory over Ricardo Pietreczko.

Pietreczko had accounted for two-time finalist Raymond van Barneveld in the previous round but the German was no match for the world number one and reigning world champion, who coasted to a 3-1 victory.

Humphries won the first set 3-0 and finished in style with a 112 and 139 in his final leg.

Rob Cross, who knocked out pre-tournament favourite Luke Littler, made it past the second round for the first time in eight appearances with a 3-1 win over Martin Schindler.

The German number one, a quarter-finalist last year, won five successive legs in taking a 2-1 lead but Cross levelled things up with the help of his first 180 of the match and was never behind from that point.

Nathan Aspinall, 2022 runner-up, missed three match darts to allow Ryan Joyce to win 3-2 in a last-leg shoot-out.

Jonny Clayton’s quest for a second World Grand Prix title continued with a 3-1 victory over Ross Smith.

