Dina Asher-Smith finishes third in Paris on return from injury

Dina Asher-Smith finished third in Paris (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
19:58pm, Sat 28 Aug 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Dina Asher-Smith finished third behind 100-metre Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah at the Paris Diamond League.

Britain’s Asher-Smith, back in action after a hamstring injury ruined her Olympic bid, clocked 11.06 seconds.

Jamaican Thompson-Herah is still looking to beat Florence Griffith-Joyner’s 1988 world record after winning in 10.72secs.

She had run the second fastest 100m of all time last weekend in 10.54secs.

Thompson-Herah’s compatriot Shericka Jackson was second in 10.97secs while Britain’s Daryll Neita, who made the final in Tokyo, was sixth in 11.12secs.

Sign up to our newsletter

Athletics

Paris

PA