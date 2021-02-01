Dina’s delight and Boycie announces Davies deal – Monday’s sporting social

Dina Asher-Smith, John Challis and Steve Davies
Dina Asher-Smith, John Challis and Steve Davies
By NewsChain Sport
17:58pm, Mon 01 Feb 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 1.

Football

Jurgen Klopp is always right!

Edinson Cavani vowed not to give up after sharing a series of his recent near misses.

Lionel Messi savoured Barcelona’s win.

TODO: define component type factbox

Vicente Guaita signed a new deal at Crystal Palace.

A positive message from Nigel Adkins.

Mauricio Pochettino was proud of his son.

TODO: define component type factbox

There’s only three Jamie Redknapps!

TODO: define component type factbox

Cricket

Cushty!

Sam Billings signed off from the Big Bash.

TODO: define component type factbox

Decent venue.

TODO: define component type factbox

KP again highlighted the threat rhinos face.

Darts

Jonny Clayton won the Masters to claim the final Premier League spot.

Tennis

Katie Boulter made a winning start.

TODO: define component type factbox

Petra Kvitova was ready for action.

Ash Barty and Iga Swiatek put the practice in.

Formula One

Mercedes turned the clock back 11 years to see Michael Schumacher make his debut.

A snow day for Valtteri Bottas.

Athletics

Two from two in 2021 for Dina Asher-Smith.

TODO: define component type factbox

Wrestling

Edge won the Royal Rumble!

Sign up to our newsletter

Sport

Social

PA