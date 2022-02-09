Disappointment for Charlotte Bankes after snowboard-cross quarter-final exit
Great Britain’s hopes of winning a third gold medal on snow were dashed as favourite Charlotte Bankes was eliminated at the quarter-final stage of the women’s snowboard-cross in Beijing.
The 26-year-old recovered from a slow start to lead for much of the race but was pushed wide on a bend, allowing Tess Critchlow to take a lead she did not relinquish.
Australian Belle Brockhoff, whom Bankes had earlier edged out in her heat, also squeezed past the Briton to claim a semi-final place.
The top three were separated by just 0.09seconds but with only two progressing to the semi-finals, Bankes left to rue what might have been.
