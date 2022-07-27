27 July 2022

Disappointment for Dina and Lionesses celebrate – Wednesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
27 July 2022

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 27.

Football

The Lionesses savoured semi-final success.

Congratulations continued to pour in.

Credit too to Sweden…

Manchester United’s new signings arrived.

Alan Shearer recalled a memorable moment from this day 30 years ago.

Raheem Sterling was settling into his new surroundings.

A big birthday in the Redknapp household.

Paulo Dybala got a huge welcome at Roma.

Commonwealth Games

Rest required for Dina Asher-Smith.

 

Busy times for Katharine Merry.

Rugby Union

Fun and games for Maro Itoje.

Golf

Happy birthday Wilson Harrington.

Rowing

Sir Matthew Pinsent marked 30 years since his first Olympic gold alongside Sir Steve Redgrave.

Boxing

Amir Khan celebrated his wife’s birthday.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Letter threatening to shoot Penny Maudant in the head sent to her office during leadership contest

news

Nadine Dorries mocks Rishi Sunak over £3,500 suit and £490 Prada shoes

news

Prince Harry wins bid for review of Home Office security decision

world news