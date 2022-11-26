Doddie Weir: The former Scotland forward’s life and career in pictures

Sport / 26 November 2022Doddie Weir: The former Scotland forward’s life and career in picturesBy NewsChain Sport26 November 2022 Former Scotland forward Doddie Weir has died aged 52.Here, the PA news agency takes a pictorial look back over his life, his career and his fund-raising work for research into motor neurone disease. The best videos delivered dailyWatch the stories that matter, right from your inboxThanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Thanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Submitting...WeirGalleryPAToday's ChainSee all videos We’re gutted – Gareth Bale floored by Wales’ World Cup defeat to Iranworld newsa day ago Today at the World Cup: England look to wrap up place in last 16world newsa day ago Charles to host first Christmas as King at Sandringhamnews2 days ago