06 December 2022

Don’t be sad Son and England cricketers celebrate – Tuesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 6.

Football

Richarlison consoled his Tottenham team-mate.

Jack Grealish and Declan Rice showed off their skills by the pool.

Croatia’s stars celebrated their progress.

 

Cricket

Ben Stokes, Joe Root and James Anderson celebrated a stunning England victory.

Motor racing

Valtteri Bottas celebrated Finnish independence.

Golf

Matt Fitzpatrick’s Christmas tree struggled to stand out among his other home decorations.

Athletics

Colin Jackson took a trip down memory lane.

Snooker

Gary Wilson got his wish.

MMA

Conor McGregor was in Amsterdam.

