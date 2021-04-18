Duncan Scott and Tom Dean excel in men’s 200 metres freestyle in London

Duncan Scott roars to victory in the men's 200m freestyle
Duncan Scott roars to victory in the men's 200m freestyle (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
22:43pm, Sun 18 Apr 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Duncan Scott and Tom Dean both beat the previous national record in the men’s 200 metres freestyle in the final session of the British Swimming Selection Trials in London.

Scott made the turn in close to world record pace and held on to break his own previous best of 1:44.91 by half a second, with Dean in hot pursuit.

Matthew Richards, James Guy and Calum Jarvis also achieved the Tokyo qualification time in a race that bodes well for the men’s 4x200m freestyle prospects in the Japanese capital.

“I’m delighted with the time, but just to get the win in that sort of field is really good,” said Scott, who also equalled his British best in the 100m freestyle earlier in the week.

Sarah Vasey also went under the Tokyo time as she won the women’s 100m breaststroke, finishing in a lifetime best and just 0.03 seconds off Siobhan-Marie O’Connor’s British record, with Molly Renshaw also achieving the mark.

Daniel Jervis made up for missing out on the 800m mark earlier in the week by roaring home in the men’s 1500m freestyle, touching more than four seconds inside the 14:55.91 consideration mark.

Sign up to our newsletter

Swimming

British

PA