Duncan Scott remains calm with hope of four medals at Tokyo 2020 still intact

Duncan Scott insists he is remaining level-headed about his Tokyo 2020 success this week as hopes grow that he could become the first Briton to win four Olympic medals at a single Games.

Scott has stood on the podium twice in the Japanese capital, finishing runner-up to Tom Dean in the men’s 200 metres freestyle final, with 0.04 seconds separating the pair, who then helped Team GB to glory in the relay event.

The 24-year-old Scot is fancied to add another gong to his collection in the men’s 200m individual medley final on Friday morning while he is also probable to participate in the men’s 4×100m medley relay, with the final on Sunday.

Duncan Scott was part of the gold medal-winning men’s 4×200 metres freestyle relay team (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Cycling duo Sir Chris Hoy and Jason Kenny and gymnast Max Whitlock are among the British athletes to win a hat-trick of medals at one Games, and while history possibly awaits Scott, he is focused on what he has to do.

“I have learnt to try and not make the highs too high and try and minimise how much the lows can be as well,” said Scott, who is still mildly peeved the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay team missed out on a world record by 0.03secs.

“At the end of the week, that’s when I can enjoy myself and relax.

“It was important after the 200m freestyle to park it and move on. The 4x200m was coming up and we had a great opportunity. I’m still gutted about that world record. I had to park it, chill out and get ready for the (individual medley) heats.

“It’s about staying quite neutral through the week. You do get carried away with some of them, watching team-mates swim phenomenally it is quite difficult. It is something I have been able to do the last three or four years and I am getting better at it.”

Scott, who qualified second fastest for the men’s 200m individual medley final, had Olympic gold to add to his collection of three silvers – two of which were won at Rio 2016 – after the men’s 4x200m freestyle relay triumph.

However, he is adamant that being able to call himself Olympic champion has not altered his mindset.

“It’s not changed anything,” added Scott. “It’s neither here nor there.

“Regardless of how any event has gone, however good or bad, I park it and onto the next one. I don’t get too caught up in the highs and lows of things.”