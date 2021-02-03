Dyche’s lookalike love recognised and Jota’s back – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 3.

Football

Sean Dyche loves a lookalike!

Diogo Jota stepped up his recovery.

As did team-mate Virgil Van Dijk.

Harry Maguire reflected, the morning after the night before.

A rare goal for Gary Cahill to celebrate.

Billy Sharp is more used to celebrating.

Peter Crouch was dreaming of summer.

David De Gea and Eric Bailly said goodbye to Marcos Rojo.

Leeds’ new pitch was ready for action.

Elland Road finally made its FIFA debut.

Shkodran Mustafi thanked the Gunners.

Tennis

Katie Boulter stayed positive after a hard-fought loss to Naomi Osaka.

Stan the Backhand Man.

Cricket

Joe Root paid tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore.

The Yorkshireman also prepared for his 100th Test.

It was thirsty work in India for Ben Stokes.

Ollie Pope was cleared to join Stokes and Co in the England Test squad.

Jonny Bairstow’s dog took him for a walk.

England Women were back in the bubble.

Formula One

Romain Grosjean is taking on Indy Car this year after recovering from his horror fireball crash at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Valtteri Bottas showed off his Santa beard.

Cycling

Geraint Thomas started another season.

Basketball

Brooklyn’s ‘big three’ had another night to remember.

MMA

Conor McGregor lived the high life.

Snooker

Neil Robertson took a leaf out of Judd Trump’s book.