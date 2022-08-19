19 August 2022

Eilish McColgan reflects on successful summer – Friday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
19 August 2022

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 19.

Athletics

Eilish McColgan reflected on more medal success.

Jazmin Sawyers celebrated her bronze.

Football

Jamie Carragher’s ribbing of Gary Neville continued.

Raheem Sterling was hard at work.

Morgan Gibbs-White was excited to get started at Nottingham Forest.

And said goodbye to Wolves.

Cricket

Michael Vaughan anticipated a quick conclusion at Lord’s.

Heather Knight was recovering.

Tennis

Jodie Burrage was enjoying Vancouver…..

….as was Liam Broady.

Naomi Osaka pondered turning her hand to mixed doubles.

Curling

Was Eve Muirhead getting retirement advice from another Scottish sporting great?

