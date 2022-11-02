Emery starts work and Djokovic has competition – Wednesday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 2.
Football
Unai’s in the building.
Bukayo Saka was back in training.
Tottenham and Liverpool players celebrated.
A birthday in the Rooney household.
Gary Neville, Miguel Almiron and Ian Wright were honoured.
12 months of Antonio Conte.
Cricket
Virat Kohli saluted India.
Mark Wood put pen to paper.
Jenny Gunn brought the curtain down on a glittering career.
Tennis
Novak Djokovic met his match.
Serena Williams turned to Twitter for advice.
Golf
Sir Nick Faldo enjoyed a night out in Dubai.
Motor Racing
Valtteri Bottas enjoyed the Malbec and the views.
Boxing
Campbell Hatton continued ‘fight week’.
Cycling
Chris Froome reflected on a busy weekend.
