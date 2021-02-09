England celebrate Test win against India – Tuesday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 9.
Cricket
England celebrated a famous victory in Chennai.
Who’s moaning about declarations now?
The plaudits came in.
Jimmy can do it in all conditions.
Meanwhile, in England….
Tennis
“The miracle on court three”.
Heather Watson got chilly.
Katie Boulter reacted to her early exit.
Progress for Coco Gauff.
And Rafael Nadal.
Elina Svitolina was feeling the Melbourne heat.
Bianca Andreescu prepared for her next match.
Football
See ya!
Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips reacted to Leeds’ win.
West Brom remembered former striker Cyrille Regis.
Petr Cech took a trip down memory lane.
Ilkay Gundogan was catching up with his family.
Boxing
AJ had his work cut out!
Josh Warrington was getting ready for the weekend.
Athletics
Colin Jackson was aiming to impress.