England celebrate Test win against India – Tuesday’s sporting social

James Anderson and Joe Root starred in England's win
James Anderson and Joe Root starred in England's win (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
18:15pm, Tue 09 Feb 2021
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 9.

Cricket

England celebrated a famous victory in Chennai.

TODO: define component type factbox

Who’s moaning about declarations now?

The plaudits came in.

Jimmy can do it in all conditions.

Meanwhile, in England….

Tennis

“The miracle on court three”.

Heather Watson got chilly.

Katie Boulter reacted to her early exit.

TODO: define component type factbox

Progress for Coco Gauff.

And Rafael Nadal.

TODO: define component type factbox

Elina Svitolina was feeling the Melbourne heat.

TODO: define component type factbox

Bianca Andreescu prepared for her next match.

Football

See ya!

Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips reacted to Leeds’ win.

West Brom remembered former striker Cyrille Regis.

Petr Cech took a trip down memory lane.

Ilkay Gundogan was catching up with his family.

Boxing

AJ had his work cut out!

Josh Warrington was getting ready for the weekend.

Athletics

Colin Jackson was aiming to impress.

