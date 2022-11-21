England celebrate victory in their World Cup opener – Monday’s sporting social
Football
England celebrated an impressive start to their World Cup campaign.
And their performance against Iran drew plenty of plaudits.
And Bristol Rovers got cheeky.
Let’s not get too carried away but…It’s Coming Home for Christmas!
Jack Grealish delivered on a promise to his biggest fan.
Antony was preparing with Brazil.
But Roberto Firmino was getting away from it all.
Cricket
A reunion for some of England’s World Cup winners.
Tennis
Another trophy for Novak Djokovic.
Formula One
Daniel Ricciardo said goodbye to McLaren.
Lando Norris sent the Three Lions a message in Qatar.
Mick Schumacher vowed to come back stronger.
Gymnastics
Simone Biles had a photoshoot with her fiancé Jonathan Owens.
Golf
Ian Poulter was enjoying some family time.
