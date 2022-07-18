England change training session times to help deal with heatwave

England have adjusted the timing of their training sessions ahead of their Euro 2022 quarter-final due to the heatwave sweeping the country.

The Met Office has forecast that temperatures early in the week could reach as high as 40C.

And the start time for the Lionesses’ sessions on Monday and Tuesday at their tournament base in Teddington, south-west London, has been brought forward to 10.30am, around an hour earlier than originally scheduled.

The team are preparing to play against Spain in the quarter-finals at Brighton’s Amex Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Day one of Gloucestershire’s County Championship clash with Hampshire on Tuesday will finish early due to the soaring temperatures.

Gloucestershire said on Twitter the match will still start at 11am, but play will stop at 4.30pm “in line with advice from the ECB to alter the hours of play”.

Their statement added: “The decision has been taken in unison by both Gloucestershire and Hampshire in the interest of spectator and player welfare, to allow everyone in attendance to avoid the extreme heat that is expected towards the end of the day.”

Bolton’s football players have not fared so well after manager Ian Evatt revealed there will be no let-up on the training ground after his Sky Bet League One side lost their pre-season friendly at Carlisle on Saturday.

Evatt, not happy with his players’ performance, told the Bolton News after the 3-1 defeat: “We won’t tailor anything because of the heat, they lost that right today.

“So they will be training properly, they will be training fully and they will be training intensely.

“We are professionals. We are here to work, we are here to train hard and we will be working a normal working week.”