17 November 2022

England duo reflect and Curtis Jones commits to Liverpool – Thursday’s social

By NewsChain Sport
17 November 2022

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 17.

Football

Declan Rice and Mason Mount have been on a journey!

John Stones was ready.

Simon says, put your hands on your hips…

Wales took a stroll.

Lionel Messi arrived in Qatar.

Curtis Jones committed to Liverpool.

Mohamed Elneny met a familiar face.

Cricket

A dolly!

Steve Smith as modest as ever.

KP turned into Dolly Parton!

Kane Williamson got a ride.

Formula One

Nico Hulkenberg was back in F1.

But it was a tough blow for Mick Schumacher.

F1 prepared to say goodbye to Sebastian Vettel.

American football

A Minnesota Vikings commentator went viral.

Boxing

Anthony Joshua was taking it easy.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Tom Tugendhat banned from driving for six months for using mobile phone at wheel

news

Nasa’s most powerful ever rocket, Artemis 1, blasts off to the moon

world news

Jury in Benjamin Mendy rape trial told not to take ‘moralistic’ approach to verdict

news