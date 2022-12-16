16 December 2022

England earn European glory and Messi magic carries Argentina – 2022 in pictures

By NewsChain Sport
16 December 2022

It has been another eventful year of sporting action.

Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses claimed Euro 2022 glory, England triumphed at the men’s T20 World Cup, and Roger Federer called time on his illustrious career.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the last 12 months through the best sporting pictures.

Skating on thin ice

Jumping for joy

Azzurri blues for woeful Wales

Max speed

City slickers

Runners and riders

United for Ukraine

Here’s Jonny

Ready, Freddie, go

Sparks fly

Taking the Nick

Champagne Super-Novak

Tearful Tiger

Splash landing

Smith stuns McIlroy

Cause for concern

Roaring success

Flattened by Platten

All smiles

Peaty makes a splash

Great Scot!

Rhythm is a dancer

Old Roger

Bowled over

Wales kneed a miracle

Rashford makes his Marc

Japanese joy

Bye-bye Brazil

Messi magic

Dutch despair

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Andrew Flintoff ‘lucky to be alive’ after crash, according to son Corey

news

‘Palace briefed negative stories against Harry and Meghan to help other royals’

news

Ex-England striker Ellen White announces pregnancy

football