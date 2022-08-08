England finish record-breaking Games on a high with squash and diving golds
England wrapped up the Birmingham Commonwealth Games with a record-breaking medal haul after adding to their collection on the final day of action.
Here, the PA news agency reflects on Monday’s events as 11 days of competition drew to a successful close.
Squash glory
Declan James and James Willstrop claimed men’s squash doubles gold with an 11-3 7-11 11-9 win over compatriots Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller. The win was especially sweet for James, who suffered a three-inch tear in his quad two months ago and feared he would not make the Games.
Sirieix talent
Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix clinched her second gold of the Games as she partnered Noah Williams in the mixed synchronised 10m platform. The 17-year-old had already won gold in the 10m platform and silver in the synchronised event. The duo triumphed with a score of 333.06 as England team-mates Kyle Kothari and Lois Toulson claimed silver.
Hockey bronze
England concluded a successful hockey competition as the men’s team clinched bronze with a remarkable 6-3 win over South Africa. South Africa twice led in the second quarter, but goals from Rhys Smith, Liam Ansell, Sam Ward and Zach Wallace, as well as a Phil Roper double, produced some reward after semi-final despair against Australia.
