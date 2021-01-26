England reflect on win, stars remember Kobe Bryant – Tuesday’s sporting social
17:41pm, Tue 26 Jan 2021
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 26.
Cricket
England reflected on a memorable series win in Sri Lanka.
TODO: define component type factbox
TODO: define component type factbox
TODO: define component type factbox
TODO: define component type factbox
India marked a big holiday.
Football
Jose Mourinho turned 58.
Carles Puyol was back in Barca colours.
Basketball
Remembering Kobe.
Brooklyn’s ‘Big Three’ during their latest win.
Formula One
Max Verstappen was working hard preparing for the 2021 season.
Charles Leclerc was back behind the wheel of his Ferrari.
Sergio Perez celebrated his 31st birthday.
Sailing
Sir Ben Ainslie paid tribute to ‘Mr America’s Cup’.
Golf
Ian Poulter was finding his range.
Bubba Watson rolled back the years.
Lee Westwood wasn’t playing slowly.