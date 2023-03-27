27 March 2023

England top scorer Harry Kane said thanks for support – Monday’s Sporting Social

By NewsChain Sport
27 March 2023

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 27.

Football

Harry Kane was thankful for support.

Harry Maguire was happy to be back at Wembley.

So was Bukayo Saka.

James Maddison celebrated his return to England action.

Recovery mode for Marcus Rashford.

England turned the clock back.

As did Salford.

Rio Ferdinand reflected on his Australia trip.

Patrice Evra = Daddy Cool.

Rugby union

Stuart Hogg announced ‘the final chapter’ of his Scotland career.

Formula One

F1 prepared to head Down Under.

Lando Norris went exploring.

Carlos Sainz saw Romain Grosjean’s car close up.

Happy 52nd birthday David Coulthard.

Stunts galore from Red Bull.

