21 September 2022

England unveil new kits ahead of World Cup – Wednesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
21 September 2022

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 21.

Football

New kits for England.

Ted Lasso is in the game!

Charlie Adam hung up his boots.

Players geared up for international duty.

Thiago Alcantara – always a Bavarian.

A proud moment for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cricket

Mark Wood had a new fade.

Darts

Gerwyn Price was buzzing.

Rugby Union

George North bigged up his friend’s removal service after moving house.

Rugby League

Rob Burrow plugged his mate Kevin Sinfield’s autobiography.

Boxing

Carl Frampton put men’s mental health in Northern Ireland in the spotlight.

Frank Bruno with the seasonal quandary.

Ricky Hatton wished his mate well.

Athletics

Katharine Merry was feeling positive on her 48th birthday.

Tennis

Rafael Nadal was in danger of getting left behind.

Golf

Tiger Woods was excited.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Who is Cincinnatus and what did Boris Johnson’s reference to him in No 10 farewell speech mean?

news

Liz Truss becomes the new Prime Minister after audience with the Queen at Balmoral

news

Graham Potter ‘verbally agrees’ to become Chelsea’s new boss

news