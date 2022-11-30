30 November 2022

England’s players celebrate big win over Wales – Wednesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
30 November 2022

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 30.

Football

England’s players celebrated a big win.

Gareth Southgate’s side recovered.

Happy 62nd birthday Gary Lineker.

Bastian Schweinsteiger caught up with Rio Ferdinand on the beach.

Cricket

Sam Billings explored.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

There is no emergency – Pele’s daughter allays fears over Brazil great’s health

football

Royal aide quits after persistently asking black guest at Buckingham Palace event where she 'really came from'

world news

Prisoners could be held in police cells after surge in jail population

news