Eoin Morgan (Shaun Botterill/PA)
13 February 2023

Eoin Morgan tributes and Super Bowl celebrations – Monday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
13 February 2023

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 13.

Cricket

Eoin Morgan hung up his boots.

Stuart Broad got wet.

Mark Boucher?

Football

Nathan Tella had a weekend to remember.

Joey Barton had his say.

Borussia Dortmund were looking forward to Chelsea.

Formula One

Not a bad view of the new AlphaTauri.

Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs celebrated.

Eyyyy.

Mixed feelings for Donna Kelce and sons.

