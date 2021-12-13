13 December 2021

F1 finale fallout and Champions League draw chaos – Monday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 13.

Formula One

The race that everyone was talking about.

Congratulations continued to come in for new world champion Max Verstappen.

Pundit and former driver Karun Chandhok had his say on a controversial end to the season.

George Russell prepared for his move to Mercedes.

Football

The draw for the Champions League round of 16 had to be remade.

Cricket

Sam Curran has high hopes for 2022.

Boxing

Did Tyson Fury meet his match?

The start of a big week.

Basketball

What a block!

