19 May 2023

Farewells for Phil and Alun Wyn as Joneses bow out – Friday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 19.

Football

Phil Jones paid tribute to Manchester United fans after it was confirmed he will be leaving the club.

Manchester United remembered Sir Alex Ferguson’s final game as a manager.

Aaron Ramsdale reflected on his time at Arsenal after signing a new contract.

Declan Rice celebrated West Ham reaching the Europa Conference League final.

Chelsea reminisced about their Champions League final win over Bayern Munich.

Rugby union

An emotional day for Alun Wyn Jones and Welsh rugby.

Tributes were also paid to flanker Justin Tipuric following his own retirement from Wales duty.

Golf

Tom Kim got a bit muddy at the US PGA Championship.

Snooker

It makes perfect, Ronnie!

