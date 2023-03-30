30 March 2023

Ferdinand and Terry nominated for Hall of Fame – Thursday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
30 March 2023

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from March 30.

Football

The Premier League revealed its latest Hall of Fame nominees.

Cricket

KP was making a point.

Virat Kohli was crossing a bridge.

Rugby Union

Danny Cipriani tells critics to lay off rugby.

Boxing

Jermaine Franklin was feeling confident.

Formula One

George Russell was enjoying the Australian lifestyle.

Tennis

Bianca Andreescu was hit by the injury bug again.

