Foakes praise, real-life Goal and Partridge in Wales – Monday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
18:00pm, Mon 15 Feb 2021
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 15.

Cricket

Ben Foakes took the plaudits for a wicketkeeping masterclass in India.

Michael Vaughan changed his opinion on the pitch!

KP knew where England went wrong.

Hopefully no cracks in the pitch!

England Women were back in action.

Mark Wood got in a couple of lengths at the ‘pool’.

Football

The film ‘Goal’ springs to mind…

Gary Neville attacked the day.

And got a confession from Jamie Carragher.

Paul Pogba pulled out all the stops on Valentine’s Day.

Tennis

Like mother, like daughter.

Hands off, these are Rafael Nadal’s!

Ash Barty was delighted to advance

Formula One

George Russell celebrated his birthday.

Rugby Union

Dragons used Alan Partridge to announce their new signing.

Jack Willis was determined to return a stronger player after his knee injury.

Snooker

A minute’s silence was held at the Welsh Open in memory of Doug Mountjoy, who died aged 78 on Sunday.

Taekwondo

Lutalo Muhammad was keeping things on track for the Olympics.

