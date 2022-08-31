31 August 2022

Fofana has a pop and Aubameyang has his say – Wednesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 31.

Football

Chelsea got their man.

[xdelx]
[xdelx]

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had his say.

England were still celebrating!

John Terry was disappointed at Chelsea’s defeat.

And for Scott Parker.

Callum Hudson-Odoi started his Bayer Leverkusen career.

Leeds’ players reacted to the draw with Everton.

[xdelx]
[xdelx]
[xdelx]

Spurs celebrated an anniversary.

Motor Racing

Anthoine Hubert was remembered on the third anniversary of his death.

Cricket

Kane Williamson did his bit for charity.

[xdelx]

Dawid Malan was enjoying himself.

[xdelx]

Boxing

Eddie Hearn made a promise.

[xdelx]

