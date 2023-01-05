Leeds United’s Mateusz Klich waves goodbye
05 January 2023

Fond farewell to Klich but bonjour Benoit at Blues – Thursday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
05 January 2023

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 5.

Football

Mateusz Klich said goodbye to Leeds.

Chelsea welcomed new recruit Benoit Badiashile.

World Cup winner Emi Martinez got a warm reception as Aston Villa drew with Wolves.

Wilfried Zaha was hurting.

Allan Saint-Maximin was thankful.

Leicester wished Christian Fuchs a happy retirement.

As did Charlotte, his final stop as a player.

Jordan Nobbs said an emotional goodbye to Arsenal.

Colin Bell was remembered.

Not a bad signing.

Darts

Michael Smith was granted his wish.

Cricket

Game recognise game.

That’s one way to get rid of the old ball.

American Football

The Buffalo Bills shared a welcome update on safety Damar Hamlin after his on-field cardiac arrest.

