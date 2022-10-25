25 October 2022

Fond memories for Suarez, winter football is coming – Tuesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 25.

Football

Winter is coming.

Fond memories for Luis Suarez.

Everton turned the clock back.

Happy Diwali

MMA

Conor McGregor makes his job sound easy.

Boxing

Sonny Bill worked hard.

Cricket

Practice makes perfect for Mark Wood.

Formula One

Charles Leclerc scrubbed up well.

A doggy treat for Roscoe as he turned 10.

Silverstone looked back.

