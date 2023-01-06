Flowers and tributes for Gianluca Vialli at Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge ground, London, following the announcement of the death of the former Italy, Juventus and Chelsea striker who has died aged 58 following a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. Picture date: Friday January 6, 2023.
06 January 2023

Fond memories of a much-loved striker – Friday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
06 January 2023

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 6.

Football

Tributes were paid to Gianluca Vialli after the former Italy, Juventus and Chelsea striker died aged 58.

Jack Butland celebrated his move to Manchester United.

Jack Grealish toasted a big away win for Manchester City.

Gary Neville was out on the slopes.

Happy 80th Terry.

Cricket

Sam Curran was raring to go in Cape Town.

Formula One

Mercedes were training them up young.

Valtteri Bottas was conquering mountains.

