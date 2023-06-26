26 June 2023

Football pays tribute to Craig Brown – Monday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
26 June 2023

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 26.

Football

Tributes were paid to Craig Brown.

Man City bid farewell to a club great.

West Ham and Man City remembered a former favourite.

Jamie Carragher’s Glastonbury weekend came to a close.

Cricket

Ben Duckett found a way to stand out from the crowd at 5ft 7in.

England’s women took pride in their performance despite an Ashes Test loss.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic prepared for Wimbledon.

Stefanos Tsitsipas was being philosophical.

Jannik Sinner made a Wimbledon vow.

UFC

Conor McGregor made a bold claim.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Nicola Bulley ‘could have started drowning within seconds of entering river’

news

Man in 40s dies at Glastonbury Festival after ‘medical incident’ at 4am

news

Cooler with cloudy spells in London, Monday June 26

news