04 May 2023

Football salutes ‘Beast in Blue’ Erling Haaland – Thursday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
04 May 2023

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 4.

Football

Erling Haaland celebrated his Premier League goals record.

Rio Ferdinand was enjoying his cake.

Aston Villa turned the clock back.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton played some basketball as the F1 drivers took in different sports in Miami.

Lando Norris settled on a beachball helmet for this year.

Valtteri Bottas watched some baseball.

A golf helmet for Alex Albon.

Strike a pose!

Nico Hulkenberg was loving the palm trees.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Man arrested for heckling King Charles plans repeat protest at coronation

world news

George, Charlotte and Louis join the King for coronation rehearsal

news

Man armed with knife held by police after ‘shotgun cartridges thrown into Buckingham Palace’

news