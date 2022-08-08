08 August 2022

Fred Sirieix celebrates another gold for his daughter – Monday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
08 August 2022

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 8.

Football

Liam Gallagher made an early prediction.

Rio Ferdinand was already taking some stick.

Robbie Fowler enjoyed a new book.

Bournemouth got their man.

Commonwealth Games

Geraint Thomas reflected on the men’s road race.

TV star Fred Sirieix celebrated another gold medal for daughter Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix.

Medal selfie.

Hockey star Hannah Martin was proud.

Formula One

Lewis Hamilton celebrated being a cover star.

