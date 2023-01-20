Bristol Rovers’ home clash with Wycombe is among a number of fixtures to be postponed (Adam Davy/PA)
Freezing conditions force postponements in Football League

Freezing conditions have resulted in three fixtures in Saturday’s Football League schedule being postponed.

Bristol Rovers’ home clash with Wycombe and Port Vale’s trip to Morecambe have fallen in Sky Bet League One because of icy pitches.

“The freezing weather conditions have turned standing water into frozen areas, which has led to an unsafe playing surface,” Rovers said on their website.

Morecambe announced that their pitch is unplayable and, with more cold weather due, there is little hope of it improving.

Doncaster’s League Two showdown with Tranmere at the Eco-Power Stadium has also been postponed on safety grounds.

