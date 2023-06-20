French anti-corruption police raid HQ of Paris 2024 Olympic organising committee

Anti-corruption police in France have raided the headquarters of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games organising committee as part of an investigation into the embezzlement of public funds.

A spokesperson for France’s financial public prosecutor, the PNF, has confirmed to the PA news agency that searches are under way at several sites, including the headquarters of the Games organisers (COJOP) and of SOLIDEO, the public body responsible for building projects linked to the event.

The spokesperson said these searches were part of two preliminary investigations opened by the PNF.

The first was opened in 2017 and was entrusted to the Central Office for the Fight Against Corruption, Financial and Tax Offences with charges of “illegal taking of interests, embezzlement of public funds, favouritism and concealment of favouritism”, targeting several contracts awarded in particular by COJOP.

The second was opened last year and was entrusted to the BRDE, the financial brigade of the Parisian police, with charges of “illegal taking of interests, favouritism and concealment of favouritism relating to several contracts awarded by COJOP and SOLIDEO”.

Paris 2024 organisers had earlier said: “A police search is currently under way at the headquarters of the Organising Committee.

“Paris 2024 is co-operating fully with the investigators to facilitate their investigations.”

The organising committee’s offices are in the Saint-Denis area of the French capital. The Games take place from July 26-August 11 next year.

An International Olympic Committee spokesperson said: “We are aware that there has been a search by police of the Paris 2024 headquarters today.

“We have been informed by Paris 2024 that they are co-operating fully with the authorities in this matter and we would refer you to them for further information.”