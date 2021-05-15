From Alice Tai to Will Bayley – The Brits to look out for at Tokyo Paralympics

The delayed Tokyo Paralympics are 100 days away.

Here, the PA news agency picks out five Britons who are shaping up to be the headline acts in the Japanese capital.

Alice Tai

2019 World Para Swimming Allianz Championships – Day Five – London Aquatic Centre (PA Archive)

Tai grabbed relay gold on her Paralympic debut in Rio, but the 22-year-old swimmer really rose to stardom in clinching six gold medals at the 2019 World Championships in London. Fame and expectation inevitably ensured, but level-headed Tai looks well-placed to significantly enhance her title haul.

Amy Conroy

London Paralympic Games – Day 5 (PA Archive)

Conroy has been an integral part of the rise to prominence of the British women’s wheelchair basketball team, which narrowly lost out on a medal in Rio, and took silver at the 2018 World Championships. Recent investment in her sport has boosted the team’s chances of going all the way to gold in Tokyo.

Amy Truesdale

Truesdale has been one of the leading para-taekwondo stars since winning the first of her two world titles in 2014. The sport will be making its Paralympic debut in Tokyo and despite her most recent title coming in 2017, Truesdale will start as one of the clear favourites in the women’s +58kg category.

Richard Whitehead

Richard Whitehead file photo (PA Wire)

The irrepressible Whitehead, who won T44 200m gold in London and Rio, shows no signs of slowing down at the age of 44. Whitehead, who completed 40 marathons in 40 days in 2013, is back on the track and has even indicated that he has designs on extending his Paralympic odyssey as far as Paris in 2024.

Will Bayley

2016 Rio Paralympic Games – Day Five (PA Archive)

Bayley’s hopes of defending his Paralympic table tennis title appeared to have been dashed when he damaged an anterior cruciate ligament whilst performing on Strictly Come Dancing. But the 12-month delay has given the 33-year-old valuable time to prepare the latest comeback tale of his extraordinary career.