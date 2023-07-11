Fury announces next fight and Messi relaxes – Tuesday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 11.
Football
Lionel Messi enjoyed relaxing time with his family.
David Beckham got emotional celebrating his daughter’s birthday.
Marcus Rashford was feeling good.
Manor Solomon arrived at Spurs.
Mikel Arteta was on his bike.
Not bad office views.
Likewise for Bastian Schweinsteiger.
Boxing
Tyson Fury announced his next fight.
Rugby Union
Ed Slater wrote a poem marking a year since he was diagnosed with MND.
Formula One
Daniel Ricciardo made a shock F1 return.
Pierre Gasly and Charles Leclerc took in some tennis.
George Russell enjoyed some family time with his niece and nephew.
Tennis
Liam Broady was trying to cheer himself up in Manchester after being knocked out of Wimbledon on Friday.
Cricket
Joe Root looked forward to the fourth Test.
Athletics
Zharnel Hughes reflected on a top weekend.
Swimming
Sharron Davies called on sporting bodies to stand up for their female athletes.
Golf
Shane Lowry was glad to be back in Scotland.
