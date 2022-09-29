29 September 2022

Fury calls out Usyk and Joshua – Thursday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
29 September 2022

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 29.

Boxing

Tyson Fury once again called out Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua.

Football

Becks was full of ideas.

Gary Neville was in a good mood.

Ibrahima Konate was back.

Rio Ferdinand asked the important questions.

Kammy had visitors.

Cricket

Joe Root proved he’s just as at home on the course as at the crease.

Ollie Pope and Rory Burns celebrated Surrey’s title success.

Formula One

Max Verstappen has his sights set on sealing a second world title in Singapore.

Lando Norris checked in.

MMA

Conor McGregor was feeling fresh.

Golf

That’s magic!

Tennis

Roger Federer reminisced.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Liz Truss lost for words during grilling from local radio on economic turmoil

news

US rapper and former Big Brother star Coolio dies aged 59

world news

Hurricane Ian slams into Florida after killing two people in Cuba

world news