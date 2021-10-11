error code: 1003
11 October 2021

Fury’s inspiration, Stokes’ update and Murray’s serve – Monday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
11 October 2021

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 11.

Boxing

Inspiration from Tyson Fury.

Tennis

Andy Murray took a leaf out of Nick Kyrgios’ book before paying tribute to Carlos Alcaraz.

Cricket

Ben Stokes started his comeback.

A new look for Alex Hartley.

Sam Billings turned his attention to Wednesday.

Football

Jan Vertonghen questioned one of football’s laws.

Declan Rice showed off his skills.

Lionel Messi was honoured.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas was still celebrating Sunday’s victory.

