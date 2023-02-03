Gabriel Martinelli agreed a new deal with Arsenal (Mike Egerton/PA)
03 February 2023

Gabriel Martinelli agrees new Arsenal deal – Friday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
03 February 2023

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from February 3.

Football

Gabriel Martinelli signed a new deal at Arsenal.

Marcus Rashford won another award.

Liverpool helped out.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen was enjoying the T20 in Durban.

Golf

Sergio Garcia was taking his son for a ride.

Ian Poulter enjoyed his round in Saudi Arabia.

Tennis

Stefanos Tsitsipas was branching out to other sports.

Snooker

Jimmy White was upbeat despite his defeat to Jack Lisowski in the German Masters.

Gridiron

Tom Brady was enjoying retirement

