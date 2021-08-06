Galal Yafai goes for flyweight boxing gold in the pick of Saturday’s action

Day 15 of the Tokyo Olympic Games brings further chances for Team GB to add to their medal tally.

Here the PA news agency looks at where those medals might come.

Boxing

Galal Yafai bids for Britain’s first boxing gold on Saturday (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Galal Yafai has grown in stature and confidence through the boxing competition and his brilliant semi-final win over Kazakhstan’s Saken Bibossinov earned him a place in the Olympic flyweight final. The 28-year-old takes on Carlo Paalam of the Philippines in what is likely to be a fast and furious affair as he seeks what would be Britain’s first boxing gold of the Games.

Athletics

Morgan Lake goes in the women’s high jump final (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

Great Britain’s chances of wrapping up the Olympic track action with more medals rest in the hands of a number of outside bets. Josh Kerr is perhaps the best hope in the men’s 1500m final, while the women’s 4x400m relay team is also in contention for a bronze. Morgan Lake will have to go big to muscle in on the medals in the women’s high jump.

Cycling

Matt Walls will team up with Ethan Hayter in the men’s madison (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

Matt Walls’ dominant performance earned him omnium gold this week and he gets the chance to increase his medal tally as he goes with Ethan Hayter in the men’s Madison. The pair appear to have every chance of emulating the success of Laura Kenny and Katie Archibald in the women’s race, and continuing to defy the critics who feared an unsuccessful velodrome experience for Team GB in Tokyo.

Modern pentathlon

Joe Choong is well-placed to bring home more modern pentathlon success (David Davies/PA) (PA Archive)

In the wake of a thrilling gold medal for Kate French, Great Britain can brace for more modern pentathlon medals with both Joe Choong and Jamie Cooke standing fine chances of making the podium. The lottery of the equestrian round notwithstanding, Choong should be right up among the leading group while the experienced Cooke has also proved himself a capable performer on the biggest stage.

Diving

Tom Daley qualified in fourth place for the semi-finals of the men’s 10m platform (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

Tom Daley might be forgiven for taking it easy after ending his long wait for Olympic gold in the 10m synchro competition last week. But he shrugged off a disappointing first couple of dives to qualify in second place for the morning semi-finals of the 10m platform event. It might be not be the one that has yielded most success in the past, but if he can make into the afternoon final he will stand every chance of another place on the podium.

Equestrian

Ben Maher leads Great Britain’s quest for more equestrian glory (Adam Davy/PA) (PA Wire)

One more podium place for Great Britain in the team jumping final would set a new equestrian record of six medals in a single Games. It would also be the first time Team GB have won individual and team jumping medals at the same Games. Scott Brash has been ruled out after his horse suffered a minor injury, but the threesome of Ben Maher, Holly Smith and Harry Charles start among the favourites.

Olympics action on TV

