05 October 2022

Gareth Southgate welcomes William to St George’s – Wednesday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 5.

Football

A special guest at St George’s Park.

Leicester players got some darts in with a world champion.

Patrick Vieira gave Wilfried Zaha the rough treatment.

Liverpool celebrated a European win.

Antony got ready for action.

Peter Crouch rolled back the years.

Michail Antonio had a laugh filming A League Of Their Own.

Jermain Defoe reflected on a great evening.

Friends reunited.

Cricket

What a shot!

Tennis

How is your luck?

Nick Kyrgios talked himself up.

Golf

A ‘pinch me’ moment for Luke Donald.

Outfit goals…

Cycling

A long day for Chris Froome.

MMA

Conor McGregor as modest as ever.

Formula One

Bear necessities for Valtteri Bottas.

Lewis Hamilton met some fans in Japan.

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez went down town.

Boxing

Chris Eubank Jr was not happy.

Rugby Union

A sad day for Worcester.

Darts

Michael van Gerwen was feeling fresh.

