11 August 2024

GB medal hope Kate French pulls out of modern pentathlon final due to illness

By NewsChain Sport
11 August 2024

Defending champion Kate French has pulled out of the women’s modern pentathlon final due to illness.

The 33-year-old, who won gold in Tokyo, qualified comfortably from Saturday’s semi-final and would have been among the favourites for a medal.

Kerenza Bryson, who set an Olympic record in winning her semi-final, remains a strong medal hope for Britain in Sunday’s event.

A Team GB statement read: “Team GB has confirmed the withdrawal of Kate French from today’s modern pentathlon final due to illness.

“This has been an extremely difficult decision for Kate as she had hoped to defend her Olympic title and ride in the jumping for a final time in Olympic competition.”

