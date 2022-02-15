15 February 2022

GB pair Brad Hall and Nick Gleeson crash on third run in two-man bobsleigh

By NewsChain Sport
15 February 2022

Brad Hall and Nick Gleeson crashed on their penultimate run of the two-man bobsleigh in Yanqing as Great Britain’s Winter Olympics nightmare continued.

Hall’s sled overturned towards the end of the run and they slid over the finish line on their side, but both emerged apparently unscathed.

The Britons had started the final day of competition in 11th place after the first two runs, 1.36 seconds off the lead.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Matt Hancock did not comply with equality rules when appointing Baroness Dido Harding to senior Covid post, judges rule

news

Hopes for diplomatic end to Ukraine crisis as Johnson chairs crisis meeting

world news

Novak Djokovic will not defend Wimbledon or French Open if mandatory vaccines are required

world news