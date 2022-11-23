GB Paralympian selected for astronaut programme – Wednesday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from November 23.
Sport
GB’s John McFall: Beijing bronze medallist in 2008, first ever Para Astronaut in 2022.
Football
People enjoyed Japan’s World Cup win over Germany.
Earlier, Germany players made their feelings known.
Spain made their mark.
Pep Guardiola committed to Man City…
…and went for a ride.
Tributes were paid to former Liverpool and Everton striker David Johnson.
A birthday in England’s World Cup camp.
Players continued preparations in Qatar.
Alex Scott continued to speak up.
Hal Robson-Kanu was on media duty.
Formula One
Daniel Ricciardo returned to Red Bull as reserve driver.
Lando Norris and former McLaren team-mate Ricciardo had earlier swapped helmets.
Cricket
Jofra Archer got snapped up.
