Georgia Hall hopes Ryann O’Toole relationship helps others be true to themselves

Former AIG Women’s Open champion Georgia Hall hopes her relationship with fellow player Ryann O’Toole will encourage others to be “true to themselves”.

Hall and O’Toole had been acquaintances for several years before finally being paired in a tournament in 2022 and their relationship blossomed from then on.

“I knew her, knew her name and knew who she was but we really didn’t play together at all for like five years and we would never be near each other,” Hall said in an interview with the LPGA to mark Pride Month.

“Then we got paired together a couple of times last year, and we just got on really well and it’s went from there really.”

Although the couple are not shy about their relationship online, Hall admits she still feels her sexuality surprises some of her fans.

“There are so many comments from people we don’t know saying like, ‘So happy for you guys.’ They can see on our faces how happy we are and our love,” the 27-year-old from Bournemouth said.

“Maybe (there are) a few people kind of being like, oh, okay, she’s with a woman. That’s basically it. It’s not negative either.

“A lot of people don’t show their straight relationships on social media. But for me it was something that I found was very important, especially for the youngsters out there and other people.

“It’s important to be true and not have a fake life on social media, to be your own person and to show the world the real you. That’s why I am the way I am on it.

“I think it’s really important for people out there to know that being true to yourself, you’ll always be happiest being that way and there’s nothing to be ashamed of or sad about.”